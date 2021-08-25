The oldest building on Warrenton’s Main Street, vacant for a decade and deteriorating, has new owners and a plan for revitalization that will bring more apartments and retail to downtown.
Historically known as the Red Brick Store, the circa 1835 building at 123 South Main was purchased last week by Stacy Woodhouse and Randall Robinson of Robinhouse LLC for some $85,000.
The entrepreneurs are involved in other partnerships in the county seat including Locorum Distillery, the shopping center complex on East Macon Street, and Sir Archie’s eatery on South Main, which is set to open in a few months, among others.
The Red Brick Store has been home to many types of businesses over the years including a millinery, the Colonial Store, Hy Diamond’s department store, William W. Taylor’s Law office, The Warren Record, Oldtimer & Lily, and Picket Fence Antiques, to name a few.
Woodhouse said the mixed-use vision for the building will include three apartments upstairs, with a side entrance on West Market Street, and downstairs offices and retail space.
“I think it’s the most key piece of real estate in Warrenton,” he said. “It’s right on the corner with the courthouse. You couldn’t ask for a better place for traffic and foot traffic and retail, which is something I think we need more of. We need more retail that’s open consistent hours.”
Retail is planned in the first-floor space, Woodhouse said, whether it be food or merchandise. Two to three offices will also be on the first floor.
“With a lot of people moving here, because they can work from anywhere I think there’s going to be a greater need ... the internet’s so good in downtown Warrenton, there’s going to be a greater need for offices as well,” Woodhouse said.
The first stage of the building’s transformation, which Woodhouse said would be done fairly quickly, will be a fresh coat of paint to update the facade. The color will be up to Warrenton’s Todd Smith of Christopher Douglas Designs, the project’s design consultant. Smith was also design consultant on Locorum and is the distillery’s merchandising partner.
Renovations will likely start around mid-winter.
Though discussions are already taking place with several possible retail tenants, Woodhouse said the partners are open to ideas from the public on what they would like to see offered in the retail space, or from people interested in opening a business there. Interested persons can contact Woodhouse at 1-843-696-6703.
Helping other entrepreneurs is one of the things that makes projects like this worthwhile, Woodhouse said.
“We get to make investments that hopefully will be profitable someday, and at the same time we get to help other people open businesses and get into retail spaces and ultimately help Warrenton and the greater region at the same time,” said Woodhouse, whose background is in commercial real estate. “I believe in this area, from Littleton to Norlina to Warrenton. I believe there’s a lot of growth that’s going to happen. I think we’re primed for investment.”
The fact that Woodhouse lives in the county also makes a difference.
“I’d rather invest in things that are close by, and I understand the dynamics of this market extremely well, and I understand all the variables,” he said. “I’m just really bullish with this market in general.
“I love the town. I love helping people. That’s why I got involved in the first place. That’s really why I got into real estate, and I know it’s why Randall’s in real estate. You get to work with people on an individual basis, and you get to create situations that are win-wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.