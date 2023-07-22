The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7-11 a.m., rain or shine. The event will be held at the firehouse, located at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road (1697 Palmer Springs Rd.) in Palmer Springs, Va.
Household goods, furniture, electronics, tools, linens, clothes and more will be on sale with all proceeds going to support the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
The Auxiliary will be accepting donated items Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 4 between 6 and 8 p.m.
