Warren County residents have a long history of serving their country in the United States Armed Forces, in times of war and times of peace, and in all branches of the military.
Among them are brothers Calvin and Earl Paynter, who will serve as grand marshals of the Wise Independence Day Parade & Festival. The event, with the theme of Honoring Our Veterans, offers an opportunity to recognize veterans of all ages who have served their country and to remember those who gave their lives in action. It is a tradition for veterans to serve as grand marshals during the July 4 celebration.
Calvin, a resident of Norlina, and Earl, of Wise, are the sons of Calvin and Jennie Paynter. They said that they grew up in a four-room house with eight people in it behind the old Paynter store.
Both of the brothers helped their uncles on the tobacco farm in Wise and graduated from Norlina High School. Both are Vietnam veterans.
Earl was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and served in active duty for two years and inactive duty for four years.
He was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, before a year’s tour in Vietnam in the Chu Lai region.
Drafted in 1969, Calvin served two years in the United States Marine Corps and 21 years in the Army National Guard, beginning in Warrenton and finishing in Clinton. In the Marine Corps, Calvin was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for a year. After returning to the United States, Calvin was stationed in California. During his years of service in the Marine Corps, he saw personnel carrier duty.
During their years of service in the time of the Vietnam War, both brothers saw men from the local area. Earl saw someone from Louisburg, and Calvin saw someone from Warren County while stationed in California.
Many local residents served in the Vietnam War, whether in combat or in various areas of support. While the Vietnam Memorial traveling wall was in the area in 2015, Earl and Calvin sought information about the Warren County residents who gave their lives in Vietnam. They found the following:
• Sgt. Dan R. Shearin of Norlina, killed Jan. 1, 1966
• PFC Nathaniel Bullock of Warrenton, killed Jan. 15, 1967
• Sgt. Eugene Carter of Warrenton, killed Feb. 28, 1970
• SP5 Robert Allen Brown of Rose Hill, killed March 19, 1970
• SP4 John Ernest Moody, Jr. of Norlina, killed July 13, 1970
Calvin knew Dan R. Shearin and John Ernest Moody, Jr. The Paynter brothers realized that there could be other Warren County residents who died while serving in Vietnam. They reflected on the service of those who died in service to their country.
“Part of the reason we can celebrate the Fourth is these five from Warren County and thousands and thousands of others,” Calvin said.
He was deployed overseas once again during his years with the Army National Guard. In 2004, Calvin was among the second group from the National Guard to go to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Calvin was in Iraq one year, spending the first six months doing what he described as helping to cook. In the following six months, he saw supply room duty. Calvin returned to the United States in January 2005 and retired the same year.
Both Earl and Calvin returned home after their military service. Both worked at Variety Wholesale in Henderson, Earl for 49 years and Calvin for 50 years.
Earl and his wife, Faye, have a daughter, Kristy Hunt, who lives just three miles away, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Calvin and his wife, Shelia, have two children, Chris Paynter and Candice Riggan, and two granddaughters.
Both brothers described being asked to serve as grand marshals for the Wise Independence Day Parade & Festival as a great honor.
Event organizers hope that other veterans will participate as well. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will follow the traditional route down US 1. The festival will follow on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church. At noon, a ceremony will honor local veterans. The festival will conclude at 2 p.m.
Music for the festival will be provided by North Tower. Food and other vendors will be participating, and there will be a variety of activities, including a car show. Those planning to attend can bring chairs to enjoy a time of fun for people of all ages as they join the community of Wise in celebrating the nation’s birthday.
