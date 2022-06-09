Around 2010, Greensboro resident and Warren County native Barbara Anne Britton wrote a memoir of growing up in the 1940s, covering her life up to age 14.
Last week, her longtime friend, Shirley Harris of Warrenton, brought the memoir journal to the newspaper office at Britton’s request to share the fond memories expressed inside with the community.
Britton and Harris graduated from John Graham High School in 1956.
Britton titles her memoir, “The Drugstore Chronicles,” in tribute to Hunter Drug Store, which she said was an integral part of daily life in Warren County, especially in Warrenton.
“My daughter nudged me several times to write memories of my childhood and growing up years,” Britton’s memoir states. “This journal is for her.”
She began the memoir on Mother’s Day in 2010.
In the memoir, Britton recalls her first memory of Hunter Drug Store at about 4 years old. Her father worked at a general store owned by a Mr. Summerfield, who would visit Warrenton from time to time to check on the store. Mr. Summerfield bought an ice cream cone for Britton each time he came to town, making quite an impression.
As she grew older, the drug store became a place to spend time with friends and enjoy ice cream, along with other refreshments, such as lemonades, orangeades, soft drinks and nabs, along with comic books, movie magazines and other items.
Britton and her friends also loved to go to the movie theater in Warrenton. She loved going to the movie theater on Saturday afternoons to see Westerns featuring Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and others.
Later on, she started going the movies at night. Britton said that the featured movies changed several times a week, but she “saw them all, literally.” Favorite actors and actresses included Howard Keel, Kathryn Grayson, Elizabeth Taylor, Montgomery Clift, Esther Williams, Farley Granger, Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, Vivian Leigh, Clark Gable, Ava Gardner and others.
Britton also recalled that the North Carolina Symphony presented a concert in the John Graham High School auditorium each year. However, there was a snowstorm one winter while they were here, and Warrenton residents hosted members of the symphony overnight because roads were impassable. Britton notes that members of the symphony wrote letters indicating that the stay in Warrenton was “the most fun they had ever had on their concert schedule.”
Britton remembered attending Warrenton Baptist Church across the street from John Graham and singing in the choir as a teenager. Sundays usually included a special lunch prepared by her father.
Other fond memories include receiving an Easter basket each year. Britton would find it among the purple irises in the yard. She said that the iris is her favorite flower, thanks to this tradition.
Britton describes how much she enjoyed riding her tricycle, and later, bicycle. She also roller-skated.
Radio was the major form of home entertainment when Britton was growing up. She recalled a number of popular radio shows, including “The Jack Benny Program,” “The Hit Parade” and “The Shadow.”
The Warren County Fair was especially popular in the 1940s. Britton recalled loving to ride the merry-go-round, and eating cotton candy, candy apples and other fair food, such as homemade pie and cake, hot dogs and hamburgers. She enjoyed playing games on the midway, riding the Ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl and other rides. Britton also recalled the prize-winning exhibits in the exhibit hall.
A favorite activity she recalled was that she and her friends developed and produced a play based on the book, “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott for the student body of John Graham High School.
Britton also recalled such favorite memories as summer picnics, Fourth of July celebrations, Christmas dinners, the 1956 Hospitality Weekend in Warrenton, reading the funny pages in the newspaper and, especially, special times with her family.
Britton’s memoir is more of a journal, not a book to be published. However, it represents fond memories of her hometown and home county which she still cherishes today.
