Arrest
• Christopher William Easter, 34, of River Road, Gaston, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with driving under the influence and other related offenses. Easter was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $500 bond. An Oct. 25 court date was scheduled.
Incident reports
• On Aug. 26, James Roberts, 80, of S. Broad Street, Kenbridge, Va., reported burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a building on Robinson Drive, Macon. An electric weedeater valued at $150, electric blower valued at $130 and can full of gas were reported stolen, and structures were reported damaged.
• On Aug. 28, Pernell’s Grocery on US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, reported that online tickets valued at $2,763, lottery tickets valued at 3,290 and $515 in cash were stolen.
• On Aug. 28, Ray Bullock, Jr. of Lee Avenue, Middleburg, reported motor vehicle theft.
• On Aug. 28, Valerie Bowmaster of Persimmon Lane, Littleton, made a loud noise complaint.
• On Aug. 26, Shakira Thomas of Buchanan Road, Manson, reported burglary and breaking and entering. Shoes, a wig and a gray cat with green eyes were reported stolen, and the residence was reported damaged.
• On Aug. 29, Ronnie Blake of Drewry Virginia Line Road, Manson, reported burglary and breaking and entering, simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. A computer, audio equipment and fish tank were reported stolen, and the side door was reported damaged. Value of stolen items and damage was totaled at $4,000.
