Arrest report corrected
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office listed an incorrect name for someone arrested on driving under the influence charges on June 14. The report was among the arrest and incident reports from the sheriff’s office that appeared in last week’s paper.
The person charged with driving under the influence was Alvis Jamelle Allen, not Alvis Allen, age 84.
The sheriff’s office extends its apologizes to Mr. Allen and his family.
Arrest reports
• Raquann Lamont Williams, 24, of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on June 18 and charged with three counts of driving while license revoked-not impaired revocation, two counts each of operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and charges of speeding and reckless driving-wanton disregard, all misdemeanors. The report indicates that he was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, and that Williams had several outstanding orders for arrest originating in Warren County. Williams was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $1,900 secured. He is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on July 3.
• Justin Lee Faulkner, 34, of Pritchett Road, Warrenton, was arrested on June 22 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female (Nash County). He was scheduled to appear in Nash County District Court.
• Savannah Baker of La Crosse, Va. (age not listed), was arrested on June 12 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise to appear in court. Baker is scheduled to appear in Warren County District court on July 3.
• Telvin Henderson, 48, of Dorothy Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on June 12 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Aug. 8.
• A warrant for the arrest of Jose Leon, 31, of Epsom Road, Henderson, on a charge of misdemeanor simple assault was served on June 12. He was confined in the WCDC under $300 secured bond. Leon is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 3.
• Donna Overby, 42, of Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, was arrested on June 10 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering, misdemeanor injury to personal and real property, and communicating threats. She was confined in the WCDC under $25,000 secured bond. Overby is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 3.
• Robert Franklin King, 51, of Holiday Drive, Macon, was arrested on June 8 and charged with failure to appear. He was confined in the WCDC under $10,000 secured bond. King is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 18.
• Keyon Kadarro Simmons, 36, of East Bute Street, Warrenton, was arrested on June 3 and charged with felony speeding to elude, misdemeanor injury to personal property and driving left of center. He was confined in the WCDC under $25,000 secured bond.
Incident reports
• On June 10, Michael Henderson of Loblolly Drive, Warrenton, reported an incident of second-degree arson (vehicle set on fire).
• On June 13, Mattie Young White of NC Highway 58, Warrenton, reported an incident of breaking and/or entering. Reported stolen was a jewelry box, $1,000, and a Social Security card and driver’s license.
• On June 13, Michelle Woodard of Raleigh reported a case of attempted fraud (bad checks) at a Cross Winds Road, Littleton, address.
• On June 18, Joanna Hargrove of Country Oaks Drive, Littleton, reported an incident of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (person run over by vehicle).
• On June 19, Theodore Clark of Old Macon Highway, Macon, reported an incident of larceny of a firearm. Reported stolen were a 10 mm semi-automatic pistol valued at $700 and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol valued at $250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.