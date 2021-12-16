Winners in the 3rd Annual Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle presented by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place in partnership with Warrenton radio station WARR 1520AM-103.5FM, are announced.
WARR sold one of the winning tickets.
Winners include the following:
• Bonnie Williams of Fort Washington, Md., grand prize winner of a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
• Shadai Green of South Hill, Va., second place winner of $1,000
• Derek (Bobby) Gibbs of Castle Hayne, third place winner of $500
The Cruisin for Kids Charity Raffle is designed to provide a funding stream by purchasing raffle tickets to help benefit nonprofits and community-based organizations.
