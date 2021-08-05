Warren County native Heidy Labra-Franco has experienced a glimpse into her dream career of teaching this summer while she interned with North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center.
The daughter of Omar Labra and Virginia Franco of Warrenton, she is a graduate of Warren Early College High School and rising sophomore at North Carolina State University, where she is majoring in Secondary Mathematics Education.
As a high school student, she was active in tutoring and assistant teaching middle school students. During her senior year at Warren Early College, Franco interned at Warren County Middle School, working in the media center with supplementary programs.
Her summer internship this year was made possible through the Golden LEAF Foundation Scholars Leadership Program. Franco wanted to explore something different from her previous experiences while still being able to work with youth. She also knew she wanted her internship to be close to home.
For Franco and Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith, the internship at the Warren County Center was ideal.
Franco devoted much of her time to the local 4-H program, especially with life skills lessons presented during Warren County Schools’ Camp Luau Summer Learning Program.
Working with fourth-graders at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School, she planned and facilitated lessons and activities related to leadership, self-motivation, self-esteem, self-awareness and how to be a team member.
Other work included a 4-H babysitting class separate from Camp Luau and 4-H Congress Day with teens from Warren, Nash, Edgecombe and Vance counties on July 21.
While this year’s 4-H Congress was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, area teens participated in 4-H Congress Day in a hybrid in-person/virtual format. Franco led a discussion about college
Smith described Franco as being a valuable asset to the local Cooperative Extension Center.
“We are very fortunate to have her,” Smith said last week. “She has been a great help across the board. She’s contributed to programs and brought in innovative ideas.”
Often, Smith and Franco searched for resources and developed programs together.
Smith described Franco’s internship as being particularly appropriate with her dream of becoming a teacher due to Cooperative Extension’s role in teaching youth.
“I know her goal is to become a teacher,” Smith said. “The school setting is more formal, and Cooperative Extension is more informal, but we still plan, meet and develop plans based on the needs of youth.”
Franco completed her internship at the end of July in preparation for returning to North Carolina State to undergo training for her role as a mentor in one of the university’s Living and Learning Villages.
After college, Franco hopes to gain some teaching experience before returning to Warren County to become a teacher here.
In the meantime, she is grateful for the internship opportunity this summer.
“It is very nice for me to feel like I have come full circle,” Franco said. “To grow up in Warren County and now give input on programs needed in Warren County is a feeling of satisfaction for me.”
