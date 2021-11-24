New Covenant-Thanksgiving.jpg

New Covenant Ministries of the Pentecostal Holiness Church holds a Thanksgiving outreach to honor Warren County Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services, Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and Warren County Department of Social Services employees with an early Thanksgiving lunch. Pictured, from the left, are Karen Solomon, senior administrative assistant, Warren County Emergency Services; Pastor Jim White of New Covenant Ministries and Warren County Emergency Medical Services Captain Christopher Tucker.