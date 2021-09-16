The Warren County Tobacco Research Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Matthew Place, County Referendum chairman, said one polling place has been established in the county. It is located at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
Place explained that the referendum is being held to let tobacco growers decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1991, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.
A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support tobacco research and education. The assessment is 10 cents per hundred pounds of tobacco produced in North Carolina.
The funds, about $250,000 annually, are collected at buying stations by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the Tobacco Research
Commission to research and extension projects for tobacco at NC State University.
For more information on the referendum, call the Warren County Extension Office at 252-257-3640.
