Residents of the Cape Fear, Kerr-Tar, Triangle J and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to develop strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience.
The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to weigh in on project ideas to be included in a Regional Resilience Portfolio. These strategies can include natural or man-made infrastructure projects, housing, communications and outreach, planning/policy, analysis or assessments, or any other type of effort that supports the region’s ability to withstand floods, heat waves, and other climate hazards.
Five to 10 prioritized strategies or projects will be included in the final portfolio, which will identify specific ways to help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters and climate hazards.
An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the regional resilience portfolio is one of two final products created in partnership with each of the nine regional councils of governments.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves the following council of governments regions: Kerr-Tar, Upper Coastal Plain, Albemarle, Mid-Carolina, Mid-East, Lumber River, Cape Fear, Eastern Carolina and Triangle J (except for Wake, Durham and Orange counties). A list of counties for each region can be found on the RISE website, along with a program kickoff announcement.
Most regions will hold two public workshops, but both meetings will cover the same information.
The Kerr-Tar Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshops for residents of Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance counties are scheduled on the following days:
• Tuesday, Sept. 20: 3-4:30 p.m. Location: Kerr Tar Council of Governments offices, 1724 Graham Ave., Henderson
• Tuesday, Sept. 20: 6:30-8 p.m. Location: Modular Classroom #113 (left side of campus), Vance Granville Community College-Louisburg Campus, 8100 NC-56 Louisburg.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.
RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program. RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or what’s happening in each council of government region, visit the RISE website.
