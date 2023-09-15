The Child Protective Services Unit of the Warren County Department of Social Services announces that it has began preparations for this year’s Angel Tree Project. This season the Angel Tree will be serving children 10 years old and under, as well as senior citizens.
Applications are now available and can be picked up at the Warren County Department of Social Services, located at 307 N. Main St., Warrenton, (while they last) until Sept. 29.
People who would like to support children and senior citizens this Christmas will have an opportunity to select an angel ornament from the Angel Tree at the Warren County DSS office. Each ornament will have the age, size and wish list of a local child or senior citizen. Donations must be dropped off at the DSS office by Dec. 15.
For more information, call Warren County DSS at 252-257-5002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.