The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will hold an Ice Cream Social at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center, located at 175 Ankum Rd., Gasburg, Va.
The event will include ice cream, homemade cookies and a “Chinese Auction.” The Club will also make annual donations of $500 each to 25 nonprofit organizations serving the Lake Gaston area, including the fire departments, rescue squads, John 3:16, the Lake Gaston Coast Guard Auxiliary and others. Representatives of each organization have been invited to the event to accept their donation in person.
