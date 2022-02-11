Nash County native Greg Tharrington has been Warren County Schools’ maintenance director for a little over a month now. In his new role, Tharrington draws upon his construction-related background to help school facilities operate smoothly.
He grew up on the family farm, but decided to follow a different occupational path. After graduating from high school, Tharrington divided his time between community college and construction work. Ultimately, he earned his contactor’s license.
His career path took additional turns in the years afterward. Tharrington worked as a firefighter for the city of Rocky Mount for 11 years before following an entrepreneurial path, owning several businesses.
Tharrington’s interest in construction and the related field of contracting have shaped much of his career — whether on the construction site or in the school setting. He taught Carpentry at Northern Nash High School for 21 years and earned a degree in Applied Sciences from Isothermal. He coached softball for the duration of his tenure there as well.
Now a licensed contractor for almost 20 years, Tharrington estimates that he has built 500 homes, primarily in Nash County. He also served as president of a home builders’ association there.
With his construction and contracting background, Tharrington was also called upon to serve as president of a homeowners’ association at North Myrtle Beach, S.C., a position he held for three years.
When Tharrington saw the opening for Warren County Schools’ maintenance director, there was no question about his interest.
“When I saw the opening in Warren County, I was really interested,” he said. “When there was a chance to work with Mr. (Keith) Sutton (superintendent) and Mr. (John) Williams (chief Operations officer), I was very interested.”
Tharrington arrived at the school district’s Maintenance Department on Jan. 3 and found a welcoming environment.
“I love Warren County,” he said. “The people here are just so wonderful. Everybody is helpful.”
The Maintenance Department’s work can be described simply as making sure all school system properties are maintained and serviced. However, as Tharrington said, there is much involved in making sure that school facilities are operating smoothly, from maintaining HVAC systems to mowing grass to delivering supplies.
Tharrington also plays a key role in Warren County Schools’ current process of assessing all school buildings to determine their needs.
“Our top priority is what affects students,” he said. “We want to make sure they have the best learning environment possible and make sure our buildings are warm, safe and clean.”
Tharrington praised the Maintenance Department’s staff members for their help as he learns the ins and outs of the Warren County Schools buildings and for their work to keep the buildings going in the absence of a director for about two years.
“They have bent over backwards to help me learn,” he said. “They were doing a great job before I came. It is wonderful to have a group of people that work well together. I have seen everyone here help each other out and ask how they can help.”
He has been married to his wife, Marla, for 18 years. They have a daughter, Caroline, who is a nurse at Duke University Hospital.
Tharrington is grateful for the varied experiences that his career has brought — contracting, construction and firefighting — and believes that his background suits him well for his position as Maintenance director here.
He loves his work with Warren County Schools and the county itself, with its friendly people and its peaceful rural setting.
“I love it,” Tharrington said. “You’ve got to because the people are so great. Everybody here, from the Central Office to the schools, are great.”
