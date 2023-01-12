The Annual MLK National Holiday Celebration Parade and Program will be on Monday, Jan. 16, in Littleton, and the theme is “Remember, Celebrate, Act: A Day On, Not A Day Off!” The events are sponsored by Oak Grove Baptist Church in Littleton and Piney Grove Baptist Church in Halifax, which invite the public to attend.
The 18th Annual MLK Parade on Monday will start with the line-up at 9 a.m. on Mosby Ave in Littleton near the post office. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., proceed down Main Street and end near Piggly Wiggly. School clubs, churches, veterans, dance troops and other clubs are welcome to participate. Contact Marvin Faulcon, MLK Parade organizer, at 252-578-6326 for more information.
The 21st MLK Celebration Program will begin at noon at Oak Grove Baptist Church in the PromiseLand Sanctuary at 10614 Hwy. 158, Littleton. Congressman Don Davis will be the keynote speaker. The participants include the Rev. C.E. McCollum, the Rev. Andrew Motley, Sienna-Faith Boyd, Tare Davis, Carolyn Johnson, Micah Adkins, Kimberly Mack, Patricia Jeffers, Dr. Michael Hawkins, Ophelia Gould-Faison and The Sarah Keys Evans’ Committee.
All who attend the MLK Program in Oak Grove’s PromiseLand Sanctuary will be required to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines by correctly wearing a mask and social distancing. The 21st M.L.K. Program can be viewed live starting at noon on Oak Grove’s Facebook page and at Oak Grove Media Ministry.
On Friday, Jan. 20, at Oak Grove, from 10 a.m.-noon, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will provide a free Pop-Up Market for citizens. For more information, call 252-678-2466 or 252-578-4942.
