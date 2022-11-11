The Norlina Volunteer Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Twas the Night Before Christmas Parade in Downtown Norlina on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m. Activities will include a Christmas Tree and Town Lighting after dark.
There is no fee for parade entries. Parade entry applications are available at Aycock Auto Service, located at 501 US Hwy. 1, Norlina, and on the fire department website at norlinafire.com.
Applications may be returned to Aycock Auto Service or emailed to the parade coordinator at Norlinafire231@gmail.com.
For more information, contact D.K. Trotman at Norlinafire231@gmail.com or go to https://www.norlinafire.com/norlina-christmas-parade.html.
A pdf of the entry form is attached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.