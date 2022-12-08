Grace Ministries and Norlina Baptist Church will sponsor a toy drive from 8 a.m.-noon at the Old Norlina Hotel, across from Blue Waves on US 1 in Norlina.
Monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys for children ages birth-15 will be accepted. Those who give a toy for a needy child in Warren County will receive a gift of household supplies while supplies last.
For more information, contact Rachael Lindsey at 252-676-1379 or Brenda Bigler at 252-213-0650.
