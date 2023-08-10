Arrest reports
• On July 28, warrants were served on Timothy William Wilson, 41, of Holmes Road, Warrenton on charges of driving while licensed revoked (not impaired revocation), drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration and fail to apply for a new title, all misdemeanors. Wilson was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today (Wednesday).
• On July 26, Ty’quan Henderson, 27, of Country Lane, Norlina, was brought to the Warren County Magistrate’s Office by probation after a scheduled appointment and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Henderson was confined in the WCDC under $10,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court yesterday.
• On July 24, Tonya Nicole Bullock, 50, of Henderson, was taken into custody on a charge of aiding and abetting a misdemeanor. Bullock was released on a written promise to appear in Warren County District Court yesterday.
• On July 24, Alexander Small, 43, of Henderson, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Small was released on a written promise to appear in Warren County District Court yesterday.
Incident reports
• On July 24, Elizabeth Marie Harmon of Stagecoach Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of assault inflicting serious bodily injury at another Stagecoach Road address.
• On July 19, Dollar General on Town Road off US 401 reported an incident of misdemeanor larceny and aid and abetting a misdemeanor. Reported stolen were eight containers of liquid laundry detergent and a mop.
• On July 21, Tracey Clark Jackson of Ridgeway Axtell Road, Norlina, reported a case of online identity theft.
• On July 23, Skillz Internet Café on Oine Road, Norlina, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, other larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Gambling equipment and $4,000 were reported stolen. Damage to a door frame/lock, window and office window was reported.
• On July 24, Kimberly Haynes of US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, and other larceny. Reported stolen were coffee pots, a table, kerosene heater, bed, mattresses with box springs, doghouse, insulation, plastic totes and bed linens.
• On July 26, Jena Taylor of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of larceny. Reported stolen was a rifle valued at $300.
• On July 28, Emieri Cozart of Oxford reported an incident of motor vehicle theft in the area of White Farm Road in Warrenton. Reported stolen was a Ford Explorer.
• On July 31, Peggy Peterson of Gillis Alston Road, Warrenton, reported online credit card/automated teller machine fraud. Reported stolen was $267.
• On Aug. 2, Nathan Fields of US Hwy. 401, Warrenton, reported an incident of larceny. Reported stolen was a trailer valued at $2,000.
• On Aug. 2, Sheree Hicks of Henderson reported an incident of hit/run leave scene of property damage on Tower Road, Norlina. Damage to a Ford Fusion was reported.
