One-Stop absentee voting for the Norlina and Warrenton municipal elections will be held at the Warren County Board of Elections office in Warrenton starting next week on the following schedule: Thursday, Oct. 14-Friday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 18-Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The town of Macon will not conduct early voting.
Same-day voter registration will be allowed during the One-Stop early voting period. Documentation is needed in order to register, such as a driver’s license or other photo ID, or electric bill or other bill showing name and address, or bank statement or government document. These documents are not needed to vote.
Citizens who reside within the respective town limits and are registered to vote with the Warren County Board of Elections will be eligible to vote in this election.
The Warren County Board of Elections is at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Election Day for all three towns is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Norlina voters will be electing their town board and mayor. Warrenton voters will be electing four members of the seven-member town board and mayor.
Macon voters will be electing their town board and mayor.
For additional information, contact the board of elections at 252-257-2114.
