American Legion.jpg

In lieu of having an American Legion meeting on Nov. 21, several American Legion members went to the 220 Seaford Restaurant in Henderson to support the Warren County High School Space Force JROTC fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. JROTC member Noah Dortch, at right, is pictured with American Legion member Walter Powell, who purchased 50 plates to give to senior citizens in the local area.