Charla Duncan, senior assistant to the Warren County manager, was appointed executive director of the economic development commission on unanimous vote by the county commissioners during their work session on April 21. Her new role, which she had held on an interim basis since last August, was effective immediately at a salary of $67,500.
The daughter of Charles and Sallye Duncan of Macon, Duncan is a Warren County native and 2004 alumna of Warren County High School. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English, Secondary Education, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a minor in Drama and has a Masters of Public Administration, Public and Nonprofit Management, with specialization in Management from New York University.
While Duncan was living away, the vision she had for her life changed.
“I decided that I was actually a small town girl at heart,” she said. “Success didn’t have to look like how I’d always thought success had to look, living in a city having some type of fancy job.”
So she decided to move back home with a desire to make a positive impact on the place where she grew up.
Prior to being hired by Warren County in December 2019, Duncan worked as grants coordinator and management analyst in the Granville County manager’s office. During that time, she graduated from the UNC School of Government’s Municipal and County Administration Program, and received the Edwin M. Gill Award for having the most distinguished record in the course based on course performance and input from classroom peers and professors.
She has also been an English teacher, served as Warren FoodWorks program manager for Working Landscapes in Warrenton, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County, program assistant in the New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence, and newspaper and magazine writer.
“I am excited to bring a perspective to the economic development team that is a new one for us: born and raised here, graduate of Warren County public schools, female, millennial, daughter of a small business owner,” Duncan said. “It’s a new combination of perspectives for this role in our community, and I look to be an asset to our county’s progress.”
After cutting her teeth on local government in nearby Granville County, when she was first hired by Warren County two years ago, Duncan said that the stakes were higher because she didn’t want to let down the “people you care about the most.”
“I still feel that way,” she said last week.
In her new role, Duncan said she would still be working closely with the county manager in her capacity as his senior assistant, as well as with other department heads to recognize ways they are already doing economic development and see common goals.
Economic development will continue to focus on commercial attraction, growth and retention for jobs, funding public services and the tax base, but also on residential expansion and housing for senior citizens, renters and first-time homebuyers.
“There aren’t a lot of career opportunities for our folks that grew up here. That’s why we all move away, and that’s something that I care a lot about, making sure people can live the life here that they want to live and that they see themselves in,” Duncan said as she also described attention to community development. “We want to strategize for what works better for who we are as a community. How do we see the commercial tax base growing.”
Growing wealth and social mobility among residents in order for them to support local businesses will also be a goal for the economic development office, as well as getting population numbers up.
Her department is also taking a look at infrastructure needs, such as lack of sewer at interstate exchanges, broadband, public utilities and making sure the county is appropriately zoned and has marketable and competitive development sites.
“I am looking forward to not just building an environment for successful business attraction and growth, but also working to grow the economic health and vitality of our residents,” Duncan said.
Duncan has a strong background in community involvement. She currently chairs the Warren County Arts Council, co-chairs Warrenton’s Quilters Lane design committee and is a member of the Jacob Holt House Foundation board of directors. Also, she has co-chaired the TEDxLizard Creek Steering Committee and has served on the Warren County Tourism Committee, Warren County Local Food Promotion Council, Halifax-Warren Smart Start Board of Directors, Warren County Recreation Commission and Warren County Planning Board.
In addition to volunteering in the community, in her free time Duncan enjoys renovating her family home in Wise, riding her bicycle, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.
