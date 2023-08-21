The Warrenton Police Department announced that Aaron Alexander Smith, age 27, of Warrenton, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a juvenile that occurred on Aug. 14 in Warrenton.
At this time, is unclear what led up to the assault, but more will be revealed as the investigation continues, the police department indicated.
Anyone with information related to this case, is asked to call the Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123. All calls received are confidential.
