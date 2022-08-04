A 2015 transfer of car title case concluded with a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge during the July session of Warren County Criminal Superior Court.
Jamie T. Batts of Warrenton, appearing before Judge Cindy K. Sturges, pled guilty to misdemeanor notary take verification without satisfactory proof.
According to court documents, Batts was accused of falsely making and forging an endorsement of a Donald Buchanan of Toney, Ala., on an N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles certificate of title/first reassignment of title by registered owner. Batts was accused of taking or recording an acknowledgement on an NCDMV title while acting as a commissioned N.C. notary public by a registered owner knowing the involved document to have been forged and fraudulently constructed, and without the personal appearance of Buchanan.
Court documents indicate that Batts was further accused of conspiring to commit forgery and uttering forged instrument against Buchanan.
After pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge, Batts was sentenced to 120 days in the state’s Misdemeanant Confinement Program. The sentence was suspended, and Batts was ordered to complete 12 months of supervised probation. She was ordered to pay court costs and not act as a notary. The probation supervision fee was waived. Probation may be transferred to unsupervised in six months if Batts is in full compliance. Charges of felony forgery of endorsement, felony notary acknowledgement/verification/administer oath/affidavit false/fraud and misdemeanor conspiracy were voluntarily dismissed.
Charges against the co-defendant in the case were dismissed in Warren County Superior Court in January.
Other cases
Other pleas that were accepted or judgments handed down during the July session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court were as follows:
• William McLean “Cabbage” Davis, Sr., plea of guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; sentenced to six-17 months in the Department of Adult Correction, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; ordered to obtain a substance abuse assessment, pay court costs and lab fee; does not have to pay probation supervision fee. Plea of guilty to second count of felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance; sentenced to six-17 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; three counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts each of felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and one count of felony conspire to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance voluntarily dismissed.
• E’Nijah Marquel Henderson, plea of guilty to possession of between one-half ounce and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana, sentenced to 45 days in the Warren County Detention Center; court costs to be civil judgment; contraband destroyed; gun not destroyed; charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia voluntarily dismissed.
• James Willie Johnson, Jr., plea of guilty to felony sell/deliver marijuana and possession with the intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance; sentenced to seven-18 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; ordered to undergo substance abuse assessment, cost waived; four counts of felony sell/deliver marijuana, three counts of felony conspire to sell/deliver marijuana, two counts each of felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony sell/deliver cocaine, and one count each of felony conspire to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possess/sell nontaxpaid alcoholic beverage, misdemeanor possess/sell alcoholic beverage with no permit and misdemeanor possession of full container of wine, liquor or malt beverage (beer) by an unauthorized person voluntarily dismissed.
• Tyler Lynch, plea of guilty to discharge weapon into property; sentenced to 29-47 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; ordered to have no contact with the victim or victim’s family; care management services ordered; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments.
• Christian Isaiah Fogg, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female; sentenced to 75 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; ordered to undergo anger management services and a substance abuse assessment; ordered to have no contact with the victim; car travel out of state will be allowed with advance notice to the probation officer; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; charge of felony assault by strangulation voluntarily dismissed.
• Winston Hendricks, Jr., plea of guilty to misdemeanor common law obstruct justice; sentenced to 10 days in the Warren County Detention Center with credit for time served; court costs and attorney fee to be civil judgments; two counts of misdemeanor worthless check closed account ($500), and one count each of felony identity theft and misdemeanor worthless check closed account ($400) voluntarily dismissed.
• Ronnie Douglas Lynch, pleas of guilty to felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after break/enter and misdemeanor injury to real property; sentenced to 20-33 months in the DAC; two counts each of felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony larceny of a firearm, and one count each of felony habitual breaking/entering, felony habitual felon, felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after break/enter voluntarily dismissed.
• Maceo Jerrell Sellers, plea of guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a felon; sentenced to 15-27 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation with 109-day active sentence with credit for time served; court costs and attorney fees to be a civil judgment.
• James Jeff Watson, Jr., plea of guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon; sentenced to 13-26 months in the DAC to run at the same time as current sentence; court costs and attorney fees to be a civil judgment.
• Daniel Telter Blake, pleas of guilty to driving while impaired, expired registration card/tage, and two counts of driving while license revoked-impaired revocation; sentenced to 12 months in the DAC with credit for time served; court costs and jail fees to be a civil judgment; further sentenced to 120 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program.
• Steven Jamel Francis, plea of guilty to driving while impaired; sentenced to 15 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; ordered to undergo a substance abuse assessment; ordered to complete 48 hours of community service within six months; ordered to surrender license and not operate a motor vehicle until authorized; court costs and attorney fees to be a civil judgment; charges of reckless driving to endanger, expired registration card/tag and expired/no inspection voluntarily dismissed.
• Robert Franklin King, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female; sentenced to 150 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; probation supervised fee waived; ordered not to assault, threaten or harass the victim; ordered to undergo an assessment within 60 days; may travel out of state for work-must notify probation officer; court costs to be a civil judgment.
• Lequita Bullock, in substantial compliance with terms of deferred prosecution; charge of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance voluntarily dismissed.
• Alexander Jermaine Reid, deferred prosecution; charge of felony possession of stolen motor vehicle voluntarily dismissed.
