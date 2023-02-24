The Lake Gaston Association will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County (Va.) Middle School/High School Complex, located at 25001 Highway 58, Baskerville, Va.
The LGA, perhaps for the first time in its history, is taking is monthly board meeting on the road in support of its Virginia members.
The guest speaker will be Paul Nichols, Mecklenburg County (Va.) school superintendent, who will discuss the new look for school campuses and a provide a tour of the school system’s new facility.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or send a request by email to execdir@LGAncva.com.
