The Slave Cemetery at Clearview Plantation — Legacy Education Non-Profit Services has announced the change of ownership of the Slave Cemetery at Clearview Plantation located in Manson. The cemetery has been donated to the nonprofit by former owners, the Brady family doing business as Kerr Lake Investments, enabling the nonprofit to begin its preservation and restoration process immediately.
“Our history and legacy are the building blocks for our future,” said June Ellis, president, SCCP-LENS. “Sallie Bullock was willed 400 acres by her former master, Len Bullock, in 1868. She used this land to create generational wealth for her seven children and help establish a church. She left a legacy for us to honor and protect.”
Work to preserve the cemetery began in 2019 when plans to build a solar farm prompted descendants of the enslaved to leap to action to prevent the destruction of the cemetery. SCCP-LENS was officially established in 2021 by descendants of Sallie Bullock, who was born on the plantation in 1821.
During the 1800s, the plantation was owned by the Bullock family. The Brady family descend from this family and have been instrumental in the preservation of the cemetery. The biggest step involved the donation of a five-acre tract of land that includes the cemetery. There are many grave markers (old fieldstones used at the time in many slave cemeteries) in the cemetery. Some grave markers are displaced, there are indentations that delineate a grave, and others have nothing that marks their spot. A ground-penetrating study was conducted and found over 265 impressions in approximately a 1.2-acre area. The North Carolina Office of State Archeology and the Warren County Zoning Board assisted in identifying and protecting the area. It is now listed as a state historical site.
The nonprofit organization will continue work to not only preserve, but also educate the citizens of Warren County and beyond about its rich history as well as serve as a reminder of the many contributions that enslaved people made to the county and country.
“We hope to create a blueprint,” said Yolanda Boyd, vice president, SCCP-LENS, “We would like others to be able to follow what we’ve done to protect other cemeteries in the future so that we cherish and understand our rich heritage and legacy.”
There will also be a capital campaign to raise funds for the restoration, upkeep and future viability of the cemetery. To make donations, visit www.sccp-lens.org. For more information, email Sccp-lens@gmail.com.
