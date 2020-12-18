GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is currently accepting applications for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship.
The Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship is a four-year scholarship awarded to an outstanding North Carolina high school senior (male or female).
The winner of the state scholarship will be awarded $3,000 per year for four years, for a total of $12,000, provided the academic record and conduct of the recipient justifies continuance of the scholarship. (In the event the recipient graduates in three years, the scholarship will cover three years).
Applications for this scholarship will also be considered for the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club $500 spring scholarship to be awarded in May 2021.
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club will select and sponsor one applicant for the GFWC-NC Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship.
The club’s candidate will compete at the GFWC-NC district level in February 2021.
Winners at the district level will be considered finalists and will compete at the GFWC-NC state level competition in March 2021.
Applications for the GFWC-NC Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship are available by calling Janet Lesser at 252-257-5590. Completed applications must be mailed to Janet Lesser, 155 Whispering Pines Drive, Macon, NC 27551, no later than Dec. 31.
