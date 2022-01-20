Due to the threat of inclement weather, the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at the Warren County Armory Civic Center will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21. Testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
