Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. At the meeting, six of the 16 past presidents were present and honored with a rose and certificate. They are, from the left, Dr. Janis Meek, Melanie Burnette, Debra Clayton, Mary Austell, Evelyn Hall and Nancy Tunstall.
