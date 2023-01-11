This spring, Warren County Schools is expected to have a clearer picture of what an expanded Warren New Tech High School building will look and function like as the county’s future consolidated elementary school.
In December, the Warren County Board of Education approved a contract with Durham-based EVOKE Studio Architecture, PLLC for work associated with the development of the campus master plan. According to the contract, the fee for basic services is $165,990.
The contract specifies that work related to the development of the master plan must be completed no later than April 15.
During the board’s December meeting, representatives of EVOKE Studio Architecture described the master plan study as a tool for assessing what resources are currently in place at the WNTHS building and what improvements should be made, not only to the building, but in order to create a comprehensive, or full, campus.
A update about progress on the consolidated elementary school project was also provided during a joint meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education last month.
The renovation and expansion project at the WNTHS building is being funded by the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund 2021 Grant.
Last year, Warren County Schools contracted with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process for the consolidated elementary school. NEMA Management initially worked with the school system to assess school facilities as part of its work to assist Warren County Schools in the application process for the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant and served as the consulting group for the school system’s long-range capital improvement plan.
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969, However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
Last school year, discussion about school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department assessed school buildings across the district, and NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
At that time, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school.
More recent discussion suggests that Warren Early College High School will continue to function as it is currently after consolidation. Discussion about housing Warren New Tech High School is ongoing.
