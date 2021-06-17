The Warren County Board of Education's June work session has been rescheduled from June 30 to June 22.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton. The meeting may also be accessed through a link in the Live Feed section on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
A link on the school system's website will also be provided for people who would like to submit public comments for Tuesday's meeting. These comments will be read during the public comments portion of the meeting.
