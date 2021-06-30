Beach Breeze, Honeysuckle, Moonlight Path and Blueberry Lemonade. Ah, the sweetness of summertime.
These scents and more are available at your fingertips whenever you like, thanks to the talents of entrepreneur Savannah Short and her company, Savannah Maria Soaps.
A 2017 graduate of Warren Early College High School, Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from East Carolina University in Greenville with a minor in philosophy. She is engaged to Zachary Gardner, and is the daughter of Lorie Short, the granddaughter of Linda and Al Fleming, and sister to Haley Paynter and Abigail Short.
More into art than the science of soap making, Short said she was curious about soap making and started watching YouTube videos to learn her new craft. She found herself mesmerized.
“It was the coolest thing,” she said.
She purchased soap-making supplies and made her first bars of soap last year, all the while studying everything she could through reading and watching videos online.
Making soap can potentially be dangerous, she said, sounding like a pro as she described the process of mixing ingredients that may not play well with each other to fashion bars of soap that look like miniature works of art and also nourish your skin.
Short said she uses a main recipe for most of her soaps, and various colors, scents and oils, such as coconut oil for a nice lather, olive oil for a moisturizing soap, and babassu oil for people who may have an allergy to coconut oil. Babassu oil comes from Brazilian palm trees, Short said, and she is selective about where she purchases her supplies, making sure to focus on sustainability.
Her designs vary from random multi-colored swirls to more intricate work of beach scenes, patriotic flags and bars of soap topped with glitter and pearls named Pearly Rose.
“Swirls are very common and easy to do,” Short said. “A lot of soapers do that.”
She gets some of her inspiration from following more experienced soapers online, Short said. But she has plenty of her own ideas, like coming up with the concept for Blueberry Lemonade, which is topped with a lemon slice and a blueberry, or Outer Space, which has a black background and brightly colored planets throughout.
Though she has some silicone molds, Short said she gets creative when it comes to figuring out how to make certain soaps, such as using plastic squirt bottles to help with the design process, like on Beach Breeze—her favorite design—which is made in layers for the sand, sun, foamy water and blue sky.
All in all, her soaps cure for about two weeks in front of a dehumidifier to allow water to evaporate from the soap before the bars are labeled, with ingredients listed on the back, and ready to head out the door to customers.
Savannah Maria Soaps are available for purchase at Lorie Short’s shop, Our Little Shop: Chairs to Mend, 124 N. Main St., Warrenton; Rachel’s Whistle Stop, 123 Hyco St., Norlina; and from Savannah Short’s home in Greenville. Custom orders are available.
Follow Savannah Maria Soaps on Facebook and on Instagram @soapbysavannahm.
