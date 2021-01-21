Since last summer, when Warren County Schools began preparing for remote learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the community has provided donations of funding, school supplies and other resources to assist teachers and students during this unprecedented time.
That effort continues, as School System Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam told the board of education during its Jan. 12 regular monthly meeting. In November, she reported that Warren County Schools had received $34,165.75 from local individuals, churches, agencies and community organizations.
Last week, Pulliam told the board of education that the school system received a grant applied for and secured by a Warren County Middle School employee and a donation from a local church. The resources received are as follows:
• Warren County Middle School social studies teacher Timothy Lindsey applied for and was awarded a $250 grant from the Charlotte-based organization Profound Gentlemen which will be used to provide internet-related assistance to a WCHS family. Profound Gentlemen, as stated on its website, operates with a mission of building communities of male educators of color across the country to impact the education of boys of color.
• Vaughan Elementary School received a $495 donation from Littleton United Methodist Church. Pullian told the board that the church usually donates books to the elementary schools, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church chose to provide funds so that new books may be purchased.
In November, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young suggested that Warren County Schools was on pace to exceed the amount of contributions received last school year, which was $49,000.
The latest donations bring the total contributions to the school system for the 2020-21 school year to $34,660.75.
