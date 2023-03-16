Two growers who operate farms in Warren County have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. Calvin Jones of Norlina and Shanda Edwards of Rocky Mount are among 62 individual growers earning grants of between $1,000 and $8,000 from NC AgVentures.
The competitive grants — administered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission — are awarded to innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations.
Family farms and community organizations working with farmers in the following counties are eligible to apply: Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Cabarrus, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Forsyth, Gaston, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilson, Wilkes, Warren and Yadkin.
Jones received funds to install drip irrigation that will improve the production yield of vegetable crops on his new family farm, which grows kale, collards and hemp.
Edwards Farm is a family-run farm in Warren County that has been producing fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and honey while hosting a variety of events since 2019. Edwards was awarded funding to install a HydroBox, a hydroponic cultivation system to grow leafy greens.
In addition to awarding grants to farmers, NC AgVentures also awarded six community grants of between $1,000 and $8,000. Warren County Cooperative Extension received a grant to provide citizens across northeastern North Carolina educational opportunities to learn humane, safe food processing methods and affordable access to equipment needed to harvest their own poultry.
The North Carolina General Assembly created the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact to farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy.
Cooperative Extension is an educational partnership of the state’s two land-grant universities, North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State University, county governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to deliver education and technology that enrich the lives, land and economy of North Carolina.
For more information about the NC AgVentures program, visit https://agventures.ces.ncsu.edu/grant-program/.
