The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc is sponsoring a Jabberwock Scholarship Interest Meeting for girls in grades K-4 and grades 10-11. Interested young ladies who reside in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County in Virginia are encouraged to attend. Parents are required to attend with their daughters.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
An electronic tablet will be given as a door prize. To register for the meeting, email dstohachapter@gmail.com or call Tonya Thomas at 919-939-0773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.