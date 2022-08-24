Spaghetti, salad and toast were on the menu last Friday as the Men’s Fellowship of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church held a pre-game meal for the Warren County High School football team at the church.
However, the meal was much more than food on a plate or even a chance to sit down and relax before the Eagles faced the Vance County Vipers in a non-conference game to open the new season.
“It was a great time of fellowship between men and young men,” said Pastor Mike Edmondson of Wesley Memorial. “I feel like a friendship was built. That’s what it’s about.”
That’s exactly what the Men’s Fellowship wanted to do. For the past six months, the group has been meeting at church once a month to share a meal.
“It started as a fellowship, a time for men to get together,” Edmondson said.
After a while, the men wanted to expand the ministry to reach out to the local community.
“They wanted to use this as an opportunity to do something as men to help the community,” Edmondson said.
He credits group member Steve Milligan, with a background in education and coaching, with suggesting the idea for hosting a pre-game meal for the WCHS football team. The local ministry made arrangements with Warren County High School and began planning the meal.
While the Men’s Fellowship averages about 18 at each monthly meal, the members now planned to serve around 50. They considered what to prepare that wouldn’t be too light or too heavy for the Eagles before they hit the field. That’s when they settled on a favorite among people of all ages: spaghetti.
A total of 55 people gathered in the Wesley Memorial fellowship hall for the Friday meal, including members of the Men’s Fellowship, WCHS players and coaches. The meal represented not only a time to thank the coaches for what they are doing in the lives of the young men they coach, but also to let the players know that “the community cares about them and wants to support them any way we can,” Edmondson said.
The meal represented the first outreach opportunity for the Men’s Fellowship, and they certainly don’t want it to be the last. They hope that Friday’s meal will provide encouragement for other churches, organizations and community groups to offer a special meal to the high school students or choose another way to reach out to the people living in the Warren County area.
For its members, one question defines the purpose of the Men’s Fellowship: “As men, how can we get more involved in the community, especially with young people?” The Friday meal represented the starting point of what the group would like to develop into an ongoing community outreach ministry.
Half a year ago, men of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church began meeting for meals because they wanted to get together outside the typical schedule of church services. Together, the group identified a purpose. Now, they are carrying out that purpose as they continue to minister to the community.
