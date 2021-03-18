As students begin their return to the classroom this week, Warren County Schools will relax its uniform dress code policy for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
During the board of education’s March 9 regular meeting, School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart noted that the board previously granted permission to allow a more relaxed dress code if Warren County Schools could resume in-person learning this school year.
He added that a number of parents contacted him with concerns that they have been unable to purchase new school uniform clothing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their children have experienced significant growth spurts since North Carolina schools closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Stewart said that while students may follow a more relaxed dress code, they must wear clothing that is “appropriate for school” and “decent.”
Warren County Schools has provided guidelines about what students will be allowed to wear, and what will not be permitted. Students will be sent home to change their dress if necessary.
Clothing “dos” are as follows:
• Shoes must be worn at all times on campus. Bedroom slippers or shower shoes are not appropriate.
• Fashion leggings may only be worn under jeans with rips.
• Ripped jeans may be worn; however, no skin above the knee shall be seen. Students are required to wear clothing that covers skin under ripped jeans.
• Fashion shorts or gym shorts should be no shorter than two inches above the knee.
• All pants, jeans and slacks should be worn up on the waist. If the garment has belt holes, a belt should be worn.
Clothing “don’ts” include the following:
• Student may not wear tank tops with straps less than three inches in width, midriff tops or halters.
• Students will not wear biking-type pants or biking-type shorts, lounging pants or tops.
• No hats, headbands, headscarves or sunglasses are to be worn in the building, and will be confiscated and kept until the end of the school year. This applies to males and females.
• Students may not wear clothing and accessories such as badges or pins with vulgar, profane, racially charges or suggestive words or pictures, or advertisements depicting illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco, or their use.
Stewart told the board that in upcoming months, a survey will be provided for parents to express their feelings about Warren County Schools’ uniform dress code policy.
A link to the clothing guidelines for the rest of this school year is available in the News section on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
