Sulphur Springs Baptist Church will celebrate its Annual Fall Festival and Chinese Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, beginning at 5 p.m. with a hot dog supper.
The Chinese Auction tickets are $1 each; six for $5 or 25 for $20.
There will be costume contests, games with prizes and activities for the children. Kids’ costume contests will be for children 0-12 years of age. Those attending are asked to avoid scary or inappropriate costumes.
The church is located at 2487 US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton.
