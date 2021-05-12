On Tuesday, Warren County drivers were lined up at area gas stations filling up in anticipation of a gas shortage. The Colonial Pipeline which supplies the majority of the fuel to North Carolina came under a ransomware attack last weekend, shutting down operations. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina, suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to guarantee the state has an adequate fuel supply. The operator of the pipeline is hopeful that service will be restored by the end of the week. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to be patient and not panic.
