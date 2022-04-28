Now is the perfect time! Today is the best day to explore career options and to unlock the door to unlimited possibilities through the local NCWorks NextGen program. As their logo states, “Your Future Starts Here.”
I had the opportunity to sit down with Helen Bradby, NextGen program manager, to talk about the many options the NextGen program offers out-of-school youth; being someone between the ages of 16 - 24 and no longer in school, whether they have graduated from high school, college or a diploma program and seeking employment or enhancing their career skills, or perhaps someone who has not obtained a high school diploma or GED and is seeking employment, wanting to enhance career skills or to obtain an adult high school diploma or GED. This includes youth with children, pregnant youth, and youth who have a justice-involved background.
While talking to Bradby, I had fleeting thoughts of how life might be for everyone if all could have the excitement, honor and pride when talking about a job or career.
A 1995 graduate of Warren County High School and 2000 graduate of St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, Bradby touts a career spanning approximately 20 years in career development, which she said began with her personal dedication to look for a job.
She took a moment to tell me how, upon graduating from college, she relocated to New York and, during her search for employment, she would get dressed as if she were going to “the job” and go to what she described as a “One-Stop-Shop” Career Center to look for a job. While pursuing employment, Bradby said she spent countless days at the career center diligently looking for work.
The career center noticed her tenacity, professionalism and drive, eventually hiring her to work there. After returning to North Carolina, Bradby once again started her job search at what was then NC Joblink center. History repeated itself, as she once again obtained work in Career Development, bringing her full circle.
Bradby is elated about the NextGen program and its offerings to youth. As we started our conversation, I asked her, “What is the main thing you want readers to take away from this article?’’ She quickly chimed in with, “An increased awareness about NCWorks. A lot of people don’t know that we are here and what we offer.” Boldly and directly, Bradby added, “I want young people to know that they don’t have to leave home. It’s OK if they do, but they don’t have to. There are plenty of good paying opportunities in our own backyard!”
The NCWorks NextGen program is an initiative provided by the NC Department of Commerce and Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments through The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of North Carolina which, according to its website,
nccommerce.com, empowers North Carolina to train its workforce and guides the connection between job seekers and employers. The WIOA, a law passed by Congress and the president in 2014, combines federal investments in skill development, for adults, dislocated workers and youth programs such as NCWorks NextGen.
Locally housed in Building 1 on the Warren Campus of Vance-Granville Community College, the NCWorks NextGen program is open each Monday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; the Henderson office is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at 857 South Beckford Dr. Suite G, 252-438-6129; and in Oxford at 111 Hilltop Village, 919-693-2686, from 8:30
a.m.-5 p.m.
A part of the magic of the NextGen program is that many of the opportunities are accessible online as well as in person, such as GED Prep Courses, Career Readiness Training, Money Management training among many others. The NextGen program also offers access to part-time and full-time jobs, paid internships, volunteer opportunities, vocational, medical, IT, manufacturing and construction training and credentialing such as a Career Readiness Certificate and counseling such as career and college advice, understanding federal student aid, plus so much more.
According to Bradby, a few of their top requested programs of interest are Nurses Aide training, Medical Assistance, Phlebotomy and the CDL (truck driving) training. The Earn While You Learn opportunity helps participants find employment while working to complete their GED. Upon completion of these programs, students receive help locating a job and are provided counseling and the chance to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.
Bradby, who refers to program participants as customers, is extremely customer-centered and explained how NCWorks NextGen is a diverse program meeting the customers where they are.
“Successful completion looks different for different customers,” she said.
But the key to completion is getting started! And according to Bradby, this is definitely a great opportunity, and more youth should take the first step to becoming a part of the NCWorks NextGen program, which “helps customers earn a sustainable living wage, to not only help you, but your family.”
Bradby said NCWorks has many resources for employers as well, such as work experience through internships, a federally-funded program that lets employers train eligible candidates to become skilled workers at no cost to the employer, and On-the-job-training, another federally-funded program that lets the employer hire and train eligible, skilled workers and get reimbursed for their efforts. NCWorks has a program for adults, too.
For more information on the NCWorks NextGen program or NCWorks, contact Helen Bradby, NexGen program manager, at helen.bradby@ncwors.gov, 919-693-2686 (office) or 252-220-9436 (cell).
T.A. Jones is a correspondent for The Warren Record, and author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
