Paul McKenzie, agricultural Extension agent for Warren and Vance counties, received the Distinguished Service Award from the national Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2020 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference.
McKenzie was one of several honorees who represent the top two percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of Extension.
McKenzie has served for more than 20 years as an Agricultural Extension agent in four different counties, the last 11 as an area agent serving Warren and Vance counties. In that capacity, he has implemented a comprehensive education program serving farmers, gardeners, woodland owners and licensed/certified pesticide applicators.
McKenzie oversees a Master Gardener volunteer program consisting of almost 40 volunteers that contribute well over 1,000 hours of service to the community each year. In addition to gardening workshops, youth education projects and newsletters, the Master Gardeners have implemented various educational gardening projects. The most recent and ambitious is a pollinator habitat garden at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market.
McKenzie was also instrumental in the campaign to raise grant funds for construction of the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, and continues to support it through training and technical assistance for produce farmers and other vendors.
For several years, McKenzie has partnered with the local offices of the NC Forest Service to conduct educational workshops for woodland owners so they can make better management decisions that benefit wildlife, timber production, natural resources and profitability. Educational workshops, seminars and tours are key components of his educational efforts, and he is involved in implementing dozens each year on topics such as pesticide safety, timber harvesting, high tunnel production, alternative crops, vegetable gardening and others.
Cooperative Extension has adjusted many of its educational efforts to virtual format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the programs offered have been seminars for gardeners, woodland owners, professional pesticide applicators, small farmers and others. Master Gardener volunteers hosted a series of “garden chats” in the spring and summer.
Through McKenzie’s work with the Local Foods Promotion council, Cooperative Extension recently partnered with Colonial Lodge Apartments in Warrenton to develop raised bed vegetable gardens. Cooperative Extension will educate the residents about gardening and healthy eating.
The Master Gardener volunteers are currently planning an expanded display garden at the Cooperative Extension office that will have an edible landscape theme in an effort to help the public see the potential of adding edible plants to their landscapes, even if they don’t have a stand alone vegetable garden or orchard.
