The Warren County Board of Education considered several personnel matters during its Dec. 8 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Northside K-8 School: David Hickey, Jr., school counselor, and William Purvis, middle grades social studies teacher; Warren County High School: Shronda Smith, school counselor.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside: middle grades science teacher; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; WCHS: Career and Technical Education health science education teacher, Exceptional Children teacher and math teacher; Warren Early College High School: math teacher and science teacher; Maintenance Department: shipping/receiving courier; Districtwide: Academically or Intellectually Gifted Program teacher for the elementary schools.
