Drs. Chris and Amy O’Malley are working to renovate the former Auto Supply Company of Warrenton on E. Macon Street to become the new home of Warrenton Animal Clinic’s small animal practice.
The husband and wife team began their veterinary practice in Raleigh in 1999 before moving to the Inez community southeast of Warrenton. They opened Warrenton Animal Clinic in 2000 as a mobile unit focusing on large animals. The small animal practice was added in the mid-2000s.
Today, the veterinary practice operates out of large and small animal buildings on the couple’s farm property and has grown to include hundreds of clients from Warren and surrounding counties, and as far away as Raleigh and Nash County.
However, with a growing client base, Warrenton Animal Clinic is outgrowing its 1,800-square-foot small animal building with its two exam rooms and three dog runs.
“Before COVID, we were so busy that we decided the clinic was not big enough,” Amy, small animal veterinarian, said. “We could add on or move to town.”
While she loved her morning commute of walking from home a few feet to the clinic, moving the small animal side of the practice to Warrenton seemed to be the right option.
The former Auto Supply Company building seemed to be the perfect fit. The O’Malleys are friends with John Riggan, who operated the business from 1979 until his retirement in 2012. In addition, the town of Warrenton received a $50,000 Building Reuse Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce for Warrenton Animal Clinic with the stipulation that 10 jobs be created and/or retained.
Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie reported during the town board’s March meeting that closing on the building had been completed. Renovation plans are now moving forward.
Amy said that the 4,300-square-foot building will allow Warrenton Animal Clinic to have separate dog and cat recuperation rooms, four exam rooms, two treatment tables, two surgery tables, nine dog runs and more recuperation cages. The clinic’s new location will also feature a larger waiting area which will allow for social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. At the Inez clinic site, currently “pet parents” must wait outside while their dogs or cats are treated because the waiting area is not large enough for social distancing, Amy noted.
Bringing a personalized touch to the clinic décor will be memorabilia from both Chris and Amy’s families and their life together to provide what Amy described as the “feel of a small town, homey environment.”
The O’Malleys hope to build upon the clinic’s current staff of five full-time employees with an ongoing intern position to bring additional jobs to the area. Ultimately, they would like to hire a second veterinarian.
In the future, the O’Malleys would like to include a small dental room.
For the couple, moving the clinic to Warrenton means more than just an opportunity to expand or even to bring more jobs to the community. The O’Malleys believe that the clinic can help to bring more business for local businesses, especially from clients coming from outside the immediate area who may stop in the downtown Warrenton area for a meal or to browse in the stores.
The couple hope that the new location will be ready to open by late summer or early fall.
When the clinic opens in its new location, Chris will continue to base his large animal practice in Inez, and Amy will be driving to and from work everyday. That community will be measured in miles, not feet. That doesn’t really matter, though. A work commute here is much different from one in Raleigh, and the O’Malley’s can’t imagine living and working anywhere else.
“We love Warren County,” Amy said.
