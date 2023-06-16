An Ice Cream Social was held by The Lake Gaston Ladies Club on Tuesday, June 6, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center with more than 130 members in attendance. Besides enjoying ice cream and homemade cookies, the ladies were proud to recognize the local organizations below with $500 donations each:
• Central Life Saving Rescue Squad;
• Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department
• Ebony Volunteer Fire Department
• Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department
• Gaston Volunteer Rescue Squad
• Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department
• Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team
• Littleton Volunteer Fire Department
• Littleton Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team
• Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department
• Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Fireworks
• Long Bridge Dive Team
• Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department
• Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department;
• Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team
• Southside Rescue Squad; Warren County Rescue Squad
• John 3:16 Summer Camp Wildwood Foundation
• Union Mission Women’s Shelter;
• Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 9-3,
• Lake Gaston NC/VA;
• John 3:16 Community Resource
• Hannah’s Place
• Pleasant Hill Christian Church
• Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary.
Helping the local community and its nonprofit organizations is very important to LGLC members. During the 2022-23 regular meeting year, Luncheon Jar Donations were presented to John 3:16, Ray of Hope Food Pantry, Project Restoration, Jackson Feild Home, Helpful Hands and Hearts, the Lake Gaston Ladies Club Memorial Garden, Lake Gaston 9-1-1 Community Task Force, the Ladies of the Lake, the Pleasant Hill Christian Church Youth Group and Boy Scout Troup #132. More than $4,800 was donated through the luncheon jars to these organizations, which included the local food banks, for a total in excess of $17,500 in donations this fiscal year.
In addition, the LGLC Red Hot Mommas activity group raised more than $850 at its May Derby Party which was donated to assist in the care of former racehorse Geronimo and to the Joel Lane House in Raleigh.
The Club also donated more than 60 LifeVacs to local nursing homes and daycare centers, and helped establish and stock four Community Cupboards (with the help of the Lions Club who constructed the “cupboards”) for those needing food around the Lake Gaston area.
The first meeting of the 2023-24 year will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center.
For membership information for 2023-24, contact Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda at membership@lakegastonlc.org.
