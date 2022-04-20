A&S Pest Control in Norlina has been serving Warren and surrounding counties — and points beyond — for 45 years, ridding homes, businesses and other structures of the insects, rodents and mold that want to wreak havoc everywhere.
President and CEO John Earl Alston credits a childhood interest in insects with providing the inspiration that eventually led him and Earl Shearin to establish the business in the late 1970s.
As a child, Alston did not shy away from colonies of ants as other children might. Instead, he loved to catch them and put them in a jar to observe their habits. He went on to attend NC State University, where he majored in Agricultural Pest Control, which focused on controlling pests on crops.
Alston then worked for Orkin for about six months. While there, he met Earl Shearin, whom he told about his dream to go into business for himself. Alston recalled that he was 21 at the time.
Together, Alston and Shearin made that entrepreneurial dream come true, establishing A&S Pest Control in 1977. Shearin left after a few months to pursue a career in law enforcement. The business still retains its original name, which reflects the last names of its founders.
A&S opened in the home of Alston’s parents, the late Roscoe and Martha Alston, and later moved to an office building at Alston’s home in Ridgeway. In 2006, the business moved to its current location on U.S. Highway 1 in Norlina.
Today, A&S Pest Control is licensed in both North Carolina and Virginia, and includes five pest control technicians and three administrative staff members. Its clientele base covers Warren and surrounding counties, Wake County and locations in Virginia.
A&S handles ants, termites, mosquitoes, bed bugs, fleas, rodents and mold/moisture problems. Alston has observed fluctuations in the demand for treatment for certain pests over time, but there is one insect that remains the nemesis of homeowners and businesses — the termite.
Whether the need is prevention or eradication, A&S is ready to assist its clients with a range of treatments, including pre-construction. Currently, one of the business’ largest projects involves termite treatment related to the expansion of Glen Raven’s Norlina plant.
While the demand for termite treatments has remained steady, Alston has observed that calls for bed bug treatments have increased over the past 10 years. A&S has also received a number of calls for interior mold cleanup at places of worship that were closed for some time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also popular now are mold control treatments for crawl spaces in the home.
No matter pest, mold or moisture problem facing the homeowner, business, place of worship or other facility, A&S can recommend a treatment program based upon the individual need.
For homeowners, that can be anything from regular service every three months to handle general concerns to treatments designed for specific pests, such as ants or mosquitoes.
For commercial operations, the recommended program of treatment would depend on the site. Regular servicing for restaurants and hotels would follow a monthly schedule rather than the quarterly schedule typically recommended for homes.
Alston loves being able to operate his business right here in Warren County, where he and his parents grew up and where he graduated from Norlina High School.
That family connection extends further today. Alston finds it especially meaningful that several members of his family have become part of his business family: brother Wendell Alston, son Thomas Freeman, grandson Y’Mijer Alston, nephew Torrey Brothers and his son, Alston Brothers.
Alston treasures the friendships that A&S Pest Control has allowed him to develop, and, in many cases, multiple generations of families have depended upon the business for their pest control services.
“I meet lots of people now who say, ‘I remember when you did my granddaddy’s house,’” he said.
For Alston, A&S Pest Control is much more than a business. It is an important part of the local community.
“I get a chance to meet a lot of people. I have met a lot of good friends,” he said. “I enjoy being able to provide work for people who want to work and help homeowners solve their pest problems.”
A&S Pest Control, located at 281 US Hwy. 1 South, Norlina, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-456-2362, visit the website aspestcontrolnc.com or email bugman27563@earthlink.net.
