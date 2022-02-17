We’ve all heard the adage: Be careful what you wish for. Those words took on new meaning for Locorum Distillery customer Julian Alford a few months ago when a simple question — when are you going to have rum — put him on a path he never dreamed of.
According to Locorum owner Stacy Woodhouse, Alford, a broker at Pointe Realty Group and part-time police officer, kept asking about rum, so much so that Woodhouse, who was too busy trying to keep vodka and moonshine stocked, finally said, “Look, Julian, if you want to make the rum, you’re going to have to come in and do it.”
Well, all right then. Alford likes rum, so he took Woodhouse at his word and got on it.
The Richmond, Va., native started helping Woodhouse distill vodka before learning the art of making rum. The two played around with formulas for a while, different yeast strains, researched and tweaked recipes before settling on one that Alford liked and that Locorum finally bottled.
“The goal was to go back to the beginnings of rum-making,” Woodhouse said, “to produce a hearty, soulful, earthy kind of taste, very flavorful.”
Alford describes the rum finally produced as full-bodied from the molasses, but not overly sweet, just right, spicy with a smooth texture and able to stand on its own served neat, on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail.
“A lot of people look at rum as a pirate’s drink, but it’s one of America’s first true spirits because a lot of the other spirits come after rum,” Alford explained. “Rum itself has a strong history ... it came to the Americas from the slave trade.”
Alford, who lives in Norlina with his wife, said he never thought he would be making rum.
“Stacy presented me with an opportunity. I took the time and crammed hours and hours of reading, distillation videos, of learning the process,” he said.
Now, Alford can call himself a rum distiller, possibly the only African-American rum distiller in the state, responsible for the recipe Locorum has bottled as Eagle Rum.
“I wanted it to be his baby,” Woodhouse said. “My only requirement was a high quality product that rose to the level of the other products that we have. Julian led the creative process of what it ended up being.”
Alford also created the bottle label with a focus on community, first sketching out a design, then working with an art teacher and submitting it to Locorum’s label company for final production. The gold embossed burgundy label features an Eagle and chest plate design representing Warren County and Warren New Tech high schools’ Eagle and Knight mascots, a train reminiscent of local railroad history, and the outline of the county with 1779 inside, the year the county was founded.
Alford said he is excited about the opportunity he has had and grateful.
“I really want the community to like it. It was something that was done here locally,” he said. “I enjoy the craft. It is very good quality rum.”
To check it out for yourself, Locorum is having a rum release party Friday, Feb. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. with specialty rum cocktails and bottles for sale. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and Jamaican inspired food will be available from Trinity Source across the street.
Locorum is at 142 S. Main St., Warrenton.
