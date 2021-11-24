The Embro Hunting Club recently hosts its 8th annual Combat Warriors Deer hunting event. Pictured with the sarriors are Embro Hunting Club members acting as hunting guides, Tim Boone, Timothy Powell, Robert (Tre) Breedlove and Brooks Clayton. (Combat warriors cannot be identified by name for security reasons.) This annual event allows a selected group of military service men the opportunity to experience the long time tradition of hunting deer in Warren County with to aid of hounds. Embro Hunting Club is grateful for the opportunity to host this annual event as a token of appreciation to the nation’s military forces for their daily sacrifices in order to protect the nation’s freedom and way of life.
