As more people go back to work and as many businesses ramp up hiring, a special Vance-Granville Community College class is seeking to help area residents successfully obtain and maintain employment.
“Get a Job/Keep a Job,” the Job Readiness Bootcamp, will be offered at three VGCC campuses: from June 21-24 at the Warren County Campus in Warrenton; from July 12-15 at the South Campus between Butner and Creedmoor; and from Aug. 2-5 at the Franklin County Campus in Louisburg. In each case, classes will meet Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., for a total of 24 hours.
“The Job Readiness Bootcamp class will provide students with essential skills such as communication, career planning, teamwork, goal setting and problem solving needed to find and keep a job,” Kyle Burwell, director of Occupational Extension for VGCC, said.
Students will also learn about writing a resume and interviewing for a job.
For eligible students, the class will be free of charge. Transportation to and from class can be provided, if needed. There is a limit of 10 students per class.
For more information, call VGCC Continuing Education at 252-738-3276 or visit vgcc.edu/coned/hrd.
