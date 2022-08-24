Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes continues to expand its efforts to increase access to fresh, locally grown food in Warren County and other areas through the expansion of its food hub, ByWay Foods.
The food hub, which provides locally-grown, fresh cut produce and prepared foods for schools and other foodservice customers, achieved a major milestone in May when it became an official North Carolina Department of Agriculture Farm to School program partner.
Food Hub Operations Manager Cyril Jolly said that, with the designation, any school district in the state can order produce made available by ByWay Foods. Produce ordered through the Farm to School Program is distributed by the NCDA.
For the upcoming school year, five ByWay Foods products will be available for North Carolina school districts to order: collards, sweet potatoes, slaw mix, zucchini and squash blend and a roasting mix (purple and orange sweet potatoes).
Jolly’s role also reflects the growth of the food hub. He grew up in Pennsylvania and Indiana. As the grandson of dairy farmers, Jolly spent plenty of summers bailing hay and milking cows.
He earned an undergraduate degree in Sacred Music from Westminster College and a master’s degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona. Jolly moved to North Carolina 13 years ago to accept a position as music minister at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in Durham.
For the past 12 years, he has also been working in and around the area of local food with Camp Chestnut Ridge, with Realty Ministries of Durham, and as one of the founding members of the Orange County Food. Jolly’s involvement in increasing access to local food led him to a number of meetings and conferences, where he met Carla Norwood, co-founder and director of Working Landscapes. Working Landscapes needed someone to fill a leadership positions in one of its programs, and Jolly eagerly accepted.
“I feel proud that Working Landscapes could attract someone like Cyril with a passion for this work,” Norwood said. “He will do great things.”
As food hub operations manager, Jolly oversees operations at both the food hub facility on West Franklin Street in Warrenton and the commercial kitchen on Warrenton’s Main Street. He oversees programs that bring fresh food to the public and serves as something of a statewide ambassador for Working Landscapes and its efforts to make locally grown food available to more people.
Jolly described his work as helping to “build the local food pipeline.” These efforts involve partnerships that range from the farmers who raise produce to the agencies and organizations focused on providing food to the community.
Through a partnership with the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, meals are provided to senior centers, including the Warren County Senior Center. A partnership with the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association helps farmers become GAP (Good Agriculture Practices) certified.
Working Landscapes and its food hub have existing partnerships with Warren County Government, Warren County Cooperative Extension, Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry and the John 3:16 Center.
Food products purchased from farms in Warren and surrounding counties have included everything from jams and sorghum syrup to honey, chicken and dried basil.
Working Landscapes and its food hub partner with the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Turning Point Community Development Corporation and H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic to make food boxes available to the community.
Norwood described these partnerships of local people, agencies and organizations coming together to help others as a “virtuous cycle of local partners.”
“It feels like a community of people,” she said.
The ongoing expansion of Working Landscapes and its food hub have brought new people to the nonprofit as well as employees in new positions. Serving as interns this summer were Jon White (regenerative agriculture), Jenni Rogan (climate justice) and Tashad Kearney.
Food hub employees serving in new positions are James Williamson, Rob Van Camp and Miriam Van Camp. Other food hub employees are Kristen Reese, Olivia Hyman, Alexander Jordan, Lucetto Hayes and Aaron Seward.
“We have a great team of people,” Norwood said.
She described Warren County as a leader in the local food network. Working Landscapes is proud to be part of efforts in the local area and beyond to increase access to fresh, locally-grown food.
Farmers who would like to partner with Working Landscapes and community members who would like to volunteer with the nonprofit may cal 252-257-0205.
