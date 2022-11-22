Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30.
Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at the sheriff’s office, but also a number of people from the Warren County Detention Center, Warren County 911 Dispatch Center, other county offices, family and friends.
Williams began his career in law enforcement in the 1980s as an auxiliary deputy of former Warren County Sheriff Clarence Davis.
Williams also served as an auxiliary officer under former Sheriff Theodore Williams before becoming a full-time deputy sheriff. In August 1990, Johnny Williams was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
He was first elected as sheriff in 1994, taking the oath of office in December of that year following the retirement of T.R. Williams from the county’s top law enforcement position. In November 2021, Williams announced that he would not seek re-election after serving as sheriff for seven terms. He announced his retirement during the September regular meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
In his statement announcing that he would not seek re-election to an eighth-term, Williams listed what he described as the greatest accomplishments that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has experienced during the 28 years that he has served as sheriff: an increase in the number of patrol deputies to the 38 deputies currently serving the community, updating the equipment for the sheriff’s office and E911 Center as technology advanced, ensuring that certifications and training for deputies are current and updated as needed to address constant changes in law enforcement, building collaborative and supportive partnerships with local, state and federal emergency agencies, and assembling a well-trained leadership team to serve the county.
Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who will succeed Williams as sheriff, thanked him for his years of service and described serving with him as an honor.
“I appreciate him,” Branche said. “I appreciate his leadership. Character is something you cannot teach.”
He added that Williams has become like a family member.
With many of his law enforcement colleagues gathered around him, Williams described his relationship with the men and women serving under his leadership as that of co-workers with a joint mission of protecting local citizens, not as boss and employees.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your co-worker,” he said. “It was a pleasure and honor working with you.”
Williams praised the work of everyone involved in county law enforcement for achievements during his tenure. He noted that the law enforcement team worked together to overcome challenges.
“We have done some fine things,” Williams said. “It will be an honor to always remember the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. It has been a blessing. We worked together and got it done.”
The theme of friendship and sense of family in the work environment and outside was a repeated theme as Williams’ colleagues in law enforcement expressed appreciation for his service. A number of people thanked him for welcoming them into the law enforcement field, whether at the sheriff’s office, 911 Dispatch Center or in a related position. They recalled the many hours that Williams spent at emergency scenes with them with remarks such as, “You were a shining example of someone who gave it their all to get the job done right,” “You made all of us much better people” and “You were right there with us through investigations.”
Branche said that as he interacted with officials at the state level this week, he received a number of comments about Williams’ retirement.
“They told me that I’ve got big shoes to fill,” Branche said. “I know that if I walk in them or beside them, I will head in the right direction.”
During its regular meeting earlier this month, the Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as interim sheriff from Dec. 1-4, following Sheriff Williams’ retirement. Branche will officially take the oath of office as sheriff on Dec. 5.
