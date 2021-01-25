4-H time is family time, and on Jan. 26 and 27, the Warren County Cooperative Extension Center will be releasing the Cupid’s Winter Wonderland Activity Kits for ages 5-8.
This is an opportunity to spend time together as a family and do something fun. Kits will contain three crafts with all supplies included, hand sanitizer and a mask for COVID-19 safety. Crafts included are Do-It-Yourself Snow, DIY Snow Globe and Valentine’s Day cards with glow stick glasses and glow stick bracelets included.
Today is the last day to register. The cost is $7 per kit, and pickup will take place at the Cooperative Extension Center, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, between noon and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/winter_cupid. For more information, call Stephen Misenheimer at 704-984-2221.
